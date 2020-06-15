Telangana Governor interacts with experts on combating Covid-19

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday interacted with eminent personalities and experts on combating Covid-19 pandemic.

She held the interaction from the Raj Bhavan, through video conferencing, to take stock of the present situation and explore the way forward.

“Construction suggestions to take forward to benefit public at large,” she tweeted.

The participants in the video conference included former Union Health Secretary K. Sujatha Rao, former Director General of Police HJ Dora, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Director Dr Rakesh Mishra, Apollo Group of Hospitals President, Dr Hariprasad and Indian Medical Association, Telanagana President, Dr Vijender Reddy, Telangana’s first Covid patient to get plasma therapy, Vamsi Mohan, and US-based Covid-19 and kidney researcher, Dr Swaminathan.

The outcomes of the interaction will be documented and shared with the state government for consideration while planning effective containment of Covid-19, said a Raj Bhavan statement.

The Governor had last week visited the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) to show solidarity with the healthcare workers affected by Covid-19 while discharging their duties.

Soundararajan, herself a doctor, had told reporters after coming out of the hospital that she personally met medicos, nurses and paramedics who got infected and wished them a speedy recovery.

She had earlier voiced her concern over growing number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

There has been a surge in Covid-19 cases in Telangana in over last few days. On Sunday, it reported 237 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 4,974.

The disease has so far claimed 185 lives.

