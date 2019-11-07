Telangana govt aims for farmers’ welfare, says Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy reiterated that achieving welfare of the agrarian community was the prime aim of the Telangana government. Accompanied by Joint Collector A Bhaskar Rao, he inaugurated a paddy purchasing centre at Chamanapalli village in Laxmanachanda mandal on Thursday.

Indrakaran read out various schemes — Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, supply of quality and uninterrupted power, fertilizers – which are aimed to farmers’ welfare. He added that Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi and social security pensions were being implemented by the government, unlike in any other State.

The Minister further said 137 centres were created for buying paddy and other grains of this agriculture season. He said the district was likely to register 1.37 lakh metric tonnes this time. He told authorities of the Agriculture Department to create awareness among farmers to take up sowing of paddy saplings early in the ensuing rabi season.

Indrakaran wanted tidy environs in the countryside and asked rural folk to keep their surroundings clean to avoid diseases. He informed that four check dams were constructed in Laxmanachanda mandal for conserving rainwater. He assured that he would strive hard for creating warehouses and a temple of Lord Rama in Chamanapalli village soon.

Bhaskar Rao said over 20 tarpaulin covers were arranged at every paddy procurement centre to protect the crop from rain. An intelligence committee too was formed for checking irregularities in purchasing the grains. He added that 95,273 metric tonnes of paddy was bought from 29,085 farmers in the district last year, costing Rs 168 crore.

DCMS chairman Srinivas Reddy, Farmer Agriculture Coordination Committee chairman K Ramkishan Reddy, Laxmanachanda ZPTC member Vosa Rajeshwar, MPP Laxmi and Sarpanch Gangadhar were among many other who attended the event.

