Telangana govt allocated 15.4 lakh MT fertilisers for rabi season

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Hyderabad: To meet the needs of Rabi season, government has allocated 15.4 lakh metric tons of fertilisers including 7.7 lakh metric tons of urea, said S Niranjan Reddy, Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, Marketing and Cooperative.

During his inspection of Moosapet rake point, which supply fertilisers to Medak and Rangareddy districts, here on Sunday, Reddy said the government had issued orders for 2 lakh metric tons of urea as buffer stock.

He said that required fertilisers were being supplied with the help of 7,612 dealers and cooperative societies across the State.

Reddy instructed the officials to sought the details of district-wise fertiliser demands and make them available. He directed them to take measures to avoid fertilisers from getting damaged at stock points.

