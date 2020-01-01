Telangana govt announces awards

By | Published: 1:23 am

Hyderabad: The State government announced various ‘pathakams’ for the personnel of the Police and Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) Departments, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Special Protection Force and State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department on eve of New Year.

Thirteen personnel got Telangana State Police Mahonnatha Seva ‘pathakam’ while 84 got Telangana State Police Uttamma Seva ‘pathakam’ and 49 got Telangana State Police Katina Seva ‘pathakam’.

As many as 450 personnel got Telangana State Police Seva ‘pathakam’.

