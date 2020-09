Telangana Govt approves 48-member list for teacher awards

It issued orders approving the names finalised by the State Selection Committee.

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday approved a list of 48 members for Best Teacher Awards for 2020 on the eve of Teachers’ Day celebrations. It issued orders approving the names finalised by the State Selection Committee.

The best teachers in Gazetted Head Masters include K Sarojamma (Chowtuppal), P Laxmi Narsaiah (Nizamabad), P Ashok (Adilabad), P Nagarjuna (Yadadri), P Pandu (Nagarkurnool), Hari Ravindranath (Medchal), S Ravinder (Warangal Rural), A Narsimha Swamy (Jogulamba), P Gangadhar (Nirmal), S Narsimha Rao (Rangareddy), Bathula Bhoomaiah (Jagitial), Bhukya Balakumar (Jangaon), B Venkataraju (Medak), K Balakrishna (Jagitial), Varla Mallesham (Narayanpet), K Shanker (Mancherial), M Narsimha Rao (Khammam), K Kiran Kumar (Adilabad), V Satyanarayana (Vikarabad), Chinnabathini Showry (Hyderabad), B Odelu Kumar (Karimnagar), D Srikanth (Warangal Urban), T Sampath Kumar (Peddapalle), Md Takhee Pasha (Jayashankar Bhupalpally), V Kumara Swamy (Warangal Urban), J Babu Rao (Mulugu), T Srinivas Chary (Rangareddy), P Narasimha Reddy (Kamareddy), P Balalingaiah (Narayanpet), A Prathap Reddy (Hyderabad), Papagiri Asheervadam (Rangareddy), Dr Shankara Bathula Satyam (Warangal Rural) and V Sudhakar (Mahabubabad).

Those selected in the SGT/PET/LP category include R Seetharam Naik (Malkajgiri), T Sudhakar Rao (Peddapalle), A Mallesha (Rangareddy), M Yellanna (Nirmal), Kommu Laxmi Narayana (Asifabad), Narayana Kavitha (Nalgonda), Kenche Narender (Narayanpet), GV Ramana Rao (Suryapet), M Renuka Devi (Sangareddy), J Raghuveer (Warangal Rural), V Radha Krishna (Khammam) and Rajender Kommu (Mahabubabad).

In the lecturer/senior lecturers category, Dr Mohd Meraj Ullah Khan (Mahabubnagar) would be presented the award.

