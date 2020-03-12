Telangana: Govt asked to stop use of breathalysers

By | Published: 10:49 pm 11:10 pm

Hyderabad: The Assembly on Thursday decided to take up a short discussion on coronavirus to allay fears on its spread in Telangana and create awareness about the pandemic.

The State government assured legislators that it would look into their requests to suspend the use of breathalysers for about a month to contain the spread of the deadly flu. Speaking in the Assembly during the Question Hour, Health Minister Etela Rajender said only one person contracted the virus in Telangana so far.

As part of precautionary measures, international flyers were made to go through thermal screening at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). A State-level coordination committee was formed and a nodal officer designated to monitor the situation.

“We established a State control room in Hyderabad and the 104 call centre is operating as the corona helpline. Isolation wards are set up at 13 government hospitals, while an ICMR-accredited Covid-19 testing lab is set up at Gandhi Hospital. Awareness programmes are being taken up across the State,” Rajender said.

Meanwhile, Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy raised the issue during the Zero Hour and requested Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali to suspend the use of breathalysers to catch drunk drivers for 20-30 days. He said the police were using one straw for multiple commuters which made people fear catching the virus. The Home Minister said the government would look into the request and take necessary action after discussing with the police.

