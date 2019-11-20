Telangana govt awards Rs 30L to kin of late Major

By | Published: 6:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday issued orders sanctioning an enhanced cash grant of Rs 30 lakh to Naseem Sultana, wife of late Major Taher Hussain Khan who was a recipient of the President’s Award of ‘Sena Medal’ (Gallantry).

Medchal Malkajgiri Collector was directed to disburse the sanctioned amount from the scheme of Monetary Assistance to the recipients of Gallantry Awards. Major Taher Hussain Khan, from Ghatkesar in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, died in a chopper crash along with Lieutenant-Colonel Rajesh Gulati near the Kurshu forest at Safapora of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir in February, 2015.

Hailing from a family of persons serving in the Indian Armed services, he was flying a Dhruv helicopter, an indigenously-built advanced light helicopter manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. After flying for an hour after takeoff, the helicopter developed some serious snag and crashed.

