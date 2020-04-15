Telangana Govt calls for stricter anti-epidemic measures

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: In the wake of extended lockdown and an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, strategies to combat the virus have been worked out for the containment zones.

The government is now initiating more stringent measures to minimise the spread, localise and subdue the virus. The focus is on identifying the zone from the house where a positive patient is detected, identify houses and households and people in the said zone and undertake necessary measures aimed at breaking the chain of likely transmission.

This is the concept behind setting up containments which basically means isolating the influence zone of a positive case and taking up measures to contain the spread of virus.

Following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department has come up with guidelines on the management of the containment zones.

Accordingly, containment zones i.e., localities reporting coronavirus positive cases will be contained by barricading the entire locality. All roads and thoroughfares are closed leaving only one common entry and exit point which will be closely monitored by police force round the clock. No outsider is allowed inside and an insider can go outside without a valid reason.

The containment zone size depends on the incidence level with an approximate radius of 100 mtrs / 200 mtrs / 500 mtrs and where possible, co-terminus with existing physical boundaries such as roads etc. Each of the zone is finalised based on 100 households for every positive case and as such an apartment/gated community can also be a zone.

Surveillance teams at containment zones

Nodal Team

Nodal officer of the rank of DC/SE/EE/ACP/AMOH or ZC

Police official (in the rank of ASI/SI/Inspector)

Representatives from M&H Department – ASHA/ANM/AWT

Officer specifically in-charge of ensuring availability of essential commodities

Sanitation officer

An official from entomology dept

Bill collector

Circle level surveillance team

AMOH/Asst entomologist

Representative from the police, preferably an ACP

HMWSSB lineman/sewer line maintenance workers

Representative from M&H Department

Executive engineer TSSPDCL

Zonal nodal team

Zonal Commissioner, GHMC

Deputy Commissioner of Police

Health Directorate official

Superintendent Engineer, TSSPDCL

GHMC Zonal Level officials

Sanitation

Sanitation shall be done on daily basis. Lifting of garbage shall commensurate with its generation, no leftover garbage. Collected garbage from hotspots such as CZ and identified hospitals not to be mixed with other garbage and must be sent for incineration.

Fever survey

Fever survey shall be conducted covering all the households to identify symptomatic persons. Any symptomatic case, if detected, will be shifted to the designated hospital. In case of fresh positives, line listing of primary contacts shall be done as per protocol and reported in prescribed proforma.

Policing

There shall be a designated officer for every containment zone to restrain the inmates and confine them to their houses, ensuring no person ventures out on roads, strict monitoring of entry and exit point and restraining of all unauthorised crossovers. Providing protection to the field team members in the zone from all sorts of untoward incidents and anti-social elements.

Destitutes

The Nodal Officer with the assistance of the police and sanitary field assistant to identify the homeless and destitute within the zone. They are to be shifted to the shelter homes available, even if they are outside the zone. When such shifting is done, care shall be taken to lodge all family members together.

Dissemination of information

Pamphlets

Pamphlets with dos and don’ts in a containment zone to be printed in Telugu & Urdu on a single page

For emergency contact, a Containment Zone (CZ) specific contact number to be printed in the information pamphlet

Pamphlets to be distributed to each household in the CZ

Banners

Display banners affixed at vantage points indicating the Containment Zone’s name, its boundary, no-entry sign and the contact number of the Nodal Officer and Control Room

Banners will also be put up at the road closure barricading points and at the single entry point.

Public address system

An auto-fitted with public address system will do rounds in the containment zone at least twice a day with pre-recorded message on precautions to be taken

Standard Operating Procedure for new cases

Whenever a new positive case is found, the following protocol is to be followed

i) Shift the person to Gandhi Hospital

ii) Make the area a Containment Zone as per protocol

iii) Track down his/her primary contacts like family members/close contacts

iv) Shift all of them to Government Quarantine Centres located at

a. Nizamia Tibbi Hospital, Charminar

b. Nature Cure Hospital, Begumpet

c. Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam

d. Ayurveda Medical College, Ameerpet

e. Government Homoeopathy College, Ramanthapur

f. King Koti Hospital (for walk-ins only)

