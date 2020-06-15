Telangana Govt caps prices for Covid tests and treatment

By | Published: 1:40 pm 1:43 pm

Hyderabad: The State Government on Monday has announced capping of prices to conduct coronavirus diagnostic tests at private laboratories and costs to treat positive patients at corporate hospitals in Hyderabad. It will cost Rs. 2, 200 to conduct a single coronavirus test at private laboratories in Hyderabad. Corporate hospitals have to charge Rs 4,000 per day for isolation facilities from mild Covid-19 positive patients, Rs. 7, 500 per day from positive patients who need Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities but not ventilator support and Rs. 9,000 per day from critical Covid-19 positive patients who need both ICU and ventilator support.

“These charges are separate from the cost of antiviral drugs that the private hospital will administer to the coronavirus patients,” State Health Minister, Eatala Rajender on Monday clarified.

The State health authorities are at present establishing a link between private health care establishments and authorities for seamless sharing of information related to number of tests, positive and negative cases and number of persons who are admitted at private hospitals.

