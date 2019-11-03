‘Telangana govt cares, return to work by deadline’

By | Published: 12:45 am 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday made it clear that neither he, nor the TRS government, was against anyone, whether an individual or a group, and that the only aim of the government was the welfare of every section of society.

Calling repeatedly on the striking TSRTC workers to use the window of opportunity provided by the government to return to work without any preconditions before the midnight of November 5, Chandrashekhar Rao said: “We are not being tough on the RTC workers. We, the TRS government, have a history of standing by small wage earners, be it regularising services of outsourced workers or any other section. In all, our government has increased the wages of employees in 24 categories. No other government had increased wages of RTC workers by 67 per cent in four years. Our goal has been that employees should live in comfort and take pride in what they do.”

He also said that the TRS government believes that “every inch of Telangana needs to be taken care of and every person should be taken care of by the government.”

Chandrashekhar Rao said there are 49,000 RTC workers on strike. Directly addressing the striking workers, he said: “We do not want to rob any of you of your livelihood. We do not want to cause you losses or make you suffer. You have fallen for the promises of the unions. As the leader of the State, I will say this again. We have no intention to make you suffer. Come back to work by the midnight of November 5 without any preconditions and you can work again.”

Though he appealed several times that the RTC employees return to work, he also made it clear that there would be no going back after November 5 deadline. “If you do not return to work, then nothing more can be done. If as a government, we do not take care of you and offer you the opportunity, then we will be at fault. If you do not come back to work, then the fault will be yours,” he said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to families of the striking workers to help them see reason and return to work and their jobs.

Stating that the idea behind the Cabinet’s unanimous decision to open 5,100 RTC routes to private operators was to create a level-playing field, the Chief Minister said there should be a competitive environment to improve services to the people and thereby the image of the State.

Calling it the final appeal to the RTC workers, the Chief Minister said: “The workers should use this opportunity and protect their future. If they work according to a management plan, then the RTC can still be made profitable. The workers should rethink, we will protect them, their jobs will be there and their families can be safe.”

RTC unions, oppn resposible for RTC workers deaths: CM

The TSRTC unions and opposition parties have to carry full responsibility for the deaths of RTC workers since the unions launched their illegal strike, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said. Calling the unions leading the strike and opposition parties supporting them “murderers”, the Chief Minister said “they provoked the workers.”

“Unfortunately, some workers lost their lives. The unions and opposition parties have to take the responsibility for the deaths,” he said. Answering questions at a press conference after a meeting of the State Cabinet here on Saturday, Chandrashekhar Rao said the unions announced a fresh action plan again today. “They still want to go ahead based on support from opposition parties. These decisions are not aimed at welfare of RTC or its workers,” he said.

He further said: “The unions cannot say we will kill the organisation and you try and save it. Instead, they should have acted with responsibility and their actions should have been such that they not only protect the RTC but also the welfare of its employees.”

Stating that there is no place for blackmail tactics with unions launching strikes during festivals or when students have examinations, the Chief Minister then came down heavily on the BJP, stating: “I am asking the four BJP MPs from the State a question. Did they not vote for the amended Motor Vehicle Act during the budget session of Parliament? After doing so, they want to stage a drama here. It is easy to give platform speeches but reality is different.”

The Chief Minister then said: “I am demanding that the BJP MPs apologise for egging on the RTC workers. Whether it is the BJP or Congress, all they will do is provoking the workers further. If the families of 49,000 RTC workers have nowhere to go, then these very same parties will simply say ‘sorry, we cannot do anything’ and move on leaving the workers in the lurch.”

TS hiked salaries of workers in 24 categories: KCR

With a humane approach, the State government increased salaries of employees and workers belonging to 24 categories and working in the public sector since the formation of Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Saturday.

Contract lecturers benefited the most in terms of benefits, with salaries hiked from Rs 18,000 to Rs 37,100, while ASHA workers received a whopping 600 per cent increase in their salaries from Rs 1,000-1,500 to Rs 6,000. Similarly, the salaries of part-time lecturers were increased up to Rs 21,000 as per period-wise payment.

Government employees and workers whose salaries were increased include: IKP field assistants from Rs 6,260 to Rs 12,000; village revenue assistants from Rs 6,500 to Rs 10,500; village administration officers from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000; contract residential teachers from Rs 10,900 to Rs 14,800; outsourcing employees from Rs 6,700-10,900 to Rs 12,000-17,000; attenders from Rs 3,900 to 7,800; MGNREGA employees from Rs 6,290 to Rs 10,000; GHMC sanitation workers and drivers from Rs 8,500-10,200 to Rs 14,000-15,000; and even cooks, helpers, sweepers and watchmen from Rs 2,500 to Rs 7,500 among others.

The Chief Minister, speaking to the media after the Cabinet meeting, said the TRS government had always adopted a humane approach that ensured the welfare of all sections of society. “We have not left out any section when it comes to providing benefits after the formation of the State,” he said.

5,100 RTC routes for private operators in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cabinet on Saturday unanimously decided to allocate 5,100 routes served by TSRTC to private operators and the process of issuing permits will begin after the Transport Department prepares rules and regulations for the same, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced on Saturday.

The Cabinet discussed the matter thoroughly and decided that some changes are needed to make RTC profitable and also provide a level playing field to private operators as allowed by the amended Motor Vehicle Act of 2019 which became the law of the land on September 21, he said.

The Chief Minister said in all, the RTC has 10,400 buses to serve all its routes. Of these, 2,100 are already privately owned vehicles that have been hired by the Corporation. Another 2,609 vehicles have outlived their lifespan and have been condemned with another 400 to 500 set to be taken out of service similarly in the next three months. That means there is room for 5,100 route permits that can be given to private parties, as the RTC is in no position to buy new buses, he said.

Regulating body



“People may have some apprehensions about the permits that will be given. Only the routes that RTC finds non-profitable will be given to the private operators and their services will be overseen by a regulatory body. The private buses will operate under government control and cannot fix ticket prices as per their whims. And every single bus pass from all categories will continue to be issued and will be honoured in all buses, whether run by RTC or private operators,” he said.

On the matter relating to the strike being heard in the High Court, he said the unions have been providing false information to the court. The government does not owe anything to the RTC and it is not mandatory for GHMC to provide funds every year. “We have filed affidavits in the court and the HC has not said anything. It is an advocate making comments. The HC has no right to make comments about whether the government gave funds for Huzurnagar. The government has also given funds for milk producers towards incentives, provides for welfare pensions and other programmes. That is our responsibility,” he said.

State to ask Centre about its share in RTC

The State will ask Centre about its 31 per cent stake in TSRTC and demand that it keep its end of the bargain, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said. “Despite having the stake, they never share anything. We will demand that it put forward its share and pay for its share of TSRTC’s losses. We will see whether it will walk away or keep its end of the bargain,” he said.

The Section 67 of the 2019 amended Motor Vehicel Act provides for a level playing field. The title of this Section is ‘Power to States to control RTCs’. We will inform the Centre about our decision and it will appreciate our steps,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter