Telangana: Govt Chief Whip, Whip assume office

By | Published: 4:58 pm

Hyderabad: Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar assumed office as Government Chief Whip in his chambers at the State Legislative Assembly on Monday. Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar, former Deputy Chief Minister and MLC Kadiam Srihari, Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Bhaskar said he followed the directions of the then Telangana Statehood movement leader and now Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to achieve Statehood for Telangana. He vowed to continue to work as per directions of the Chief Minister for development of the State and ensure that the State government’s initiatives for people’s welfare are highlighted in the State Assembly. “We will definitely give a fitting reply to the Opposition’s allegations. I will work hard to make the legislative session smooth by coordinating with all political parties,” he said. He thanked the Chief Minister for giving him the opportunity.

Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao also entered his official chambers and took charge as Government Whip in the Assembly on Monday. He thanked Chandrashekhar Rao for giving him an opportunity to serve the people and promised to be the voice of the State government in the Assembly.

