Telangana govt committed to complete pending irrigation projects

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said due to the pro-active measures taken by the State government, about 38 lakh acres were under cultivation during the Yasangi season for the first time in Telangana State.

He said the State government was committed to complete all pending irrigation projects and bring one crore acres under cultivation as dreamt by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Replying to issues raised during discussion on the budget demands in the State Assembly on Sunday, Harish Rao said water would be supplied to Ramappa Cheruvu soon under Phase-III of Devadula project and thereafter extended upto Laknavaram tank in Mulugu Assembly constituency.

Trial run has been completed at Erra Rangaraya Cheruvu and it would be inaugurated soon, he said, and, added that over 21,000 acres would be freshly brought under cultivation in Mulugu constituency due to the projects taken up by the State government. He said check dams had been sanctioned at Dommeda and Ramachandrapuram for which tenders had been invited to begin works.

The Minister said tenders had been invited for Malkapuram reservoir and construction would commence soon, while feasibility of construction of a reservoir at Pakala Guttalu would be examined. He assured lawmakers to take up the issue of vacant district level posts in Narayanpet district with the Chief Minister and get them filled at the earliest.

Harish Rao recalled that Assembly sessions were never complete in earlier times without the Opposition parties carrying empty pots, dry paddy crops or lanterns. “But due to the TRS government’s initiatives, there is no such activity in the Assembly today. It reflects our performance,” he said.

