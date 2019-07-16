Telangana govt completes construction of 1.23 lakh 2BHKs

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The State government completed the construction of nearly 1.23 lakh double bedroom houses under the 2BHK housing scheme in the State. While about 32,008 houses are ready for occupation, another 91,306 houses are getting the final touches, including painting and other minor works. Another 55,764 houses are under various stages of construction.

In all, the State government sanctioned 2.8 lakh double-bedroom houses for construction in the State at a cost of Rs 18,520 crore. Of this, about one lakh houses were sanctioned for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) alone. Each house is being constructed with two bedrooms and two toilets along with a hall and a kitchen in a total area of 560 sqft.

The Telangana State Housing Corporation (TSHC) was entrusted with the job of constructing the houses. Tenders were invited for about 2.38 lakh houses and were finalised for around 1.99 lakh houses. The construction of 1.79 lakh houses has begun, of which 32,008 houses are ready for occupation. Nearly Rs 6,141 crore has been spent for the constructions till date.

In a release, Special Chief Secretary and TSHC Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director Chitra Ramachandran said the bills pertaining to the contractors were being paid within 15 working days through the District Collectors using Online Project Monitoring System (OPMS) to maintain transparency in payments.

To ensure speedy construction and quality maintenance, the State government convinced companies to supply cement for only Rs 230 per bag, which is much lower than the market rate. While sand is being supplied free of cost, additional payment is being made for steel to fill the gap between the market price and estimated construction price by the State government. Several other incentives are also being paid to the contractors to ensure speedy completion of the project.

