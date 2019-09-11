Telangana govt declares holiday on Thursday

By | Published: 8:08 pm 8:17 pm

Hyderabad: The State government declared Thursday (September 12, 2019) a general holiday for government offices, schools and colleges in Hyderabad and Secunderabad as well as in the adjoining Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts on account of immersions of Ganesha idols. In a notification, the government said in lieu of the holiday on Thursday, September14, which is a Second Saturday, will be a working day for government offices, schools and colleges.

