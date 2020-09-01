Telangana: Govt doctor booked for posting objectionable messages on social media

According to police, Dr Ibrahim, a surgeon in Sircilla Government hospital, posted objectionable messages in the Whatsapp group of Indian Medical Association, Rajanna-Sircilla district unit.

By | Published: 12:03 pm 12:04 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: The Sircilla police on Tuesday registered a case against a government doctor for allegedly trying to create tension among two groups by posting objectionable comments on social media.

According to police, Dr Ibrahim, a surgeon in Sircilla Government hospital, posted objectionable messages in the Whatsapp group of Indian Medical Association, Rajanna-Sircilla district unit, targetting Hindu organisations ABVP, RSS and BJP on August 30.

On August 31, BJP town president and advocate Annaladas Venu, a resident of Ambikanagar, Sircilla town, lodged a complaint against Dr Ibrahim stating that he was trying to defame Hindu groups by terming them as “lustful fellows and rapists”.

The doctor was also allegedly trying to create tension and promote enmity between Hindus and Muslims, he alleged.

Based on Venu’s complaint, police registered a case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .