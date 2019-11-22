Telangana govt doing wonderful job in promoting art, culture, says national awardee

By | Published: 12:01 am 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Day two of the VFX Summit at Indiajoy 2019, India’s largest digital entertainment festival saw participation from the rare breed of Visual Effects artists from across the country. Notable among them was national award-winning visual effects supervisor P C Sanath.

Sanath, founder of Firefly Creative Studios, Hyderabad, bagged the national award in the special effects category in the year 2004 for the film ‘Anji’ starring megastar Chiranjeevi.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Sanath said the Telangana government was doing a wonderful job in promoting the State’s art and culture. “Events like Indiajoy, the promotion of Telangana’s very own festivals Bonalu and Bathukamma, shows the government’s intent to bring art and culture to the fore. It is difficult for a local industry to come together and organise an event like IndiaJoy as many artists are still trying to find their feet. But now you see, the Telangana government is going out of its way to conduct such an event, and providing us the platform,” he says.

On the important role that culture plays in the growth of the visual effects industry, he says: “One needs to have a distinct taste to be creative. We cannot always implement what others have already tried and worked out, and for that to happen, different cultures must be closely observed for inspiration. I did not know of Bonalu and Bathukamma until the Telangana government promoted these festivals. It helped me draw inspiration for my work.”

What next?

Sanath says animation and visual effects industry has come a long way in the country. However, he feels that there is a long way to go for quality of the content to match the high standards set by the Japanese and the Americans. On the future of the industry in India, he stressed on the need for right education in the field of visual effects, which would play a key role for its growth in the country in the years to come.

Home away from home

Talking about his love for Hyderabad, where he has set up his studio, Sanath, who hails from Kerala, says the city is now his second home. “I have worked and lived in many cities across India, but the minute I came to Hyderabad, it felt like home,” he says.

