Telangana govt extends liquor shops license

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: The State government has extended the license for liquor shops for one month up to October 31 by laying down certain conditions.

A G O Ms No 108 was issued in this regard. The current license term will expire by this month-end. As per conditions, the shopkeepers must pay a proportionate annual retail shop excise tax for one month period.

The G O also mentioned about the collection of retail shop excise turnover tax at the rate of eight per cent plus applicable VAT thereon from all the licenses on purchases made from October 1 to 31, both days included. Other conditions prescribed in rules for shops would also be applicable. The Prohibition and Excise Commissioner will take necessary action in the matter accordingly.

Instructions have been issued to officials concerned to collect proportionate one-month shop excise tax of 2,215 liquor shops immediately without fail and submit compliance undersigned.

