Telangana Govt extends security to FRO Anitha

Published: 1:16 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In a first, the Telangana government extended security of an armed cop to Forest Range Officer (FRO) Chole Anitha, Kaghaznagar, who was allegedly attacked by a mob and Koneru Krishna Rao, the brother of Sirpur (T) MLA Konappa.

Police authorities said the security (1+1) was given to her, following a request made by higher authorities of the Forest Department. But, it is learned that she denied the facility. Still, a gunman would safeguard her, considering that she faced threat to her life. She expressed concern about her safety recently.

The FRO, who is likely to resume duty in a couple of days, is recovering from the injuries she suffered in the gruesome attack on June 30. She is currently at her native place, Kouta K in Boath mandal. She sustained injuries on her arm and head when the mob beat her and her team when the latter tried to ready a piece of land for compensatory afforestation at Kotha Sarsala village in Kagaznagar mandal.

