Telangana govt failed to stop AP project, alleges opposition

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Opposition Congress and BJP held separate protests at their respective party offices on Wednesday alleging the State government failed to stop the proposed lift irrigation scheme in Andhra Pradesh to draw water from Srisailam project.

The TRS leaders blamed Telangana Congress leaders for supporting the Pothireddypady project in erstwhile AP and exposed the double standards of BJP leaders in Telangana and AP.

Participating in the protest organised by Congress at Gandhi Bhavan, TPCC president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the proposed irrigation project by the AP government to supply water to Rayalaseema region will adversely affect water supply in parts of erstwhile Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda districts in the State. He demanded the resignation of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the latter’s alleged failure to stop the project.

“AP Ministers announced that the government order with budget sanctions for the proposed irrigation projects were released only after consulting the Telangana State government. Chandrasekhar Rao should come clear on the matter,” he said. Pledging to fight against Pothireddypadu project, he said the Congress will stage protests against Pothireddypady project and also meet PM Narendra Modi seeking to stop the project. TPCC working president and MP A Revanth Reddy, senior leaders Marri Shashidhar Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao and others also participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar also held a protest at his party office alleging failure of the State government to stop the AP government from illegally drawing water from Krishna River without obtaining necessary approvals. During the day-long protest, he said the AP government issued orders in violation of the orders issued by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal.

“The Telangana government failed to stop the AP government from increasing the capacity of the head regulators of Srisailam project from lifting 11,000 cusecs water to 80,000 cusecs. It also failed to utilise the lawful share of 299 tmcs in Krishna River. The State government appears to be least bothered about the actions of the AP government,” he alleged.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .