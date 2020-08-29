Telangana govt firm on curbing sale of unauthorised properties

The Stamps and Registration department has issued instructions to Registrars and competent authorities on the parameters that need to be checked before registering any plot or structure

Hyderabad: To check the sale of unauthorised layouts, apartments and buildings, Telangana government has issued clear instructions to Registrars and competent authorities to not register such properties without sanctioned building plan or approvals.

The government has decided to crack the whip on unauthorised structures and those indulging in sale of such properties. To this effect, the Registration and Stamps department issued directions against registering such properties. Accordingly, officials will now insist on layout approval or building permission orders for registration of properties. These orders will also be followed for registration of resale properties.

This is mainly being done to keep a check on unauthorized structures and layouts and to streamline the process by the department.

The Stamps and Registration department has issued instructions to Registrars and competent authorities on the parameters that need to be checked before registering any plot or structure. Further, directions have been issued that any deviations or irregularities will be dealt strictly and action will be initiated accordingly against those involved.

Many real estate agents and properly developers were found to be selling unauthorised plots or illegal layouts in gram Panchayats, municipalities and corporations and buyers were made to cough up more for regularisation of such properties or face property disputes.

Considering these factors and nip such practises in the bud, orders have been issued to officials for strict compliance. Accordingly, persons seeking registration of properties will be asked to produce relevant sanction orders or approvals from competent authority at the time of presenting documents.

Plots in layouts approved as per law and plots which are regularised under LRS can be registered. Similarly, houses, buildings, apartments or any structures will be registered only if they have the approval or permission from the competent authority. More so, in the registered document it will be clearly mentioned that registration is in accordance with the sanctioned building plan.

Further, it is directed that registering authority will not register any part of a building or structure beyond the approved sanctioned plan. Prior registration of the structure will not make it registerable now. However, structures which have proceedings under BRS or BPS schemes can be registered. Existing buildings in Grama Kantam can be registered as per provisions of Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018.

Registration and Stamps Commissioner T. Chiranjeevulu had recently said these instructions will have to be followed strictly and any violation of instructions will be dealt with stringent disciplinary action.

Welcoming the move, a member of CREDAI Hyderabad said it would pave way for transparency and cut-down legal and title disputes to a large extent. In the hope that State government would regularise the plots or apartments through different schemes, many people continue to sell unauthorised plots or flats and even buyers tend to buy such assets as they would be offered at a lesser price than the market price.

With the new orders, buyers will be have now have to think twice before eyeing such properties, said the member.

