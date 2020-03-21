Telangana govt forms committee to study measures to control coronavirus

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has constituted a five-member expert committee to study the measures needed to control incidences of Covid-19. The committee members include Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Director Rakesh K Mishra, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) Vice-Chancellor B Karunakar Reddy, Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) Director S. Chandrasekhar, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) professor T Gangadhar and Health Management and Research Institute (HMRI) former founder, Balaji Utla.

The committee would study measures taken by various countries in the world to combat the virus and also study the impact of control measures. The committee will suggest the measures to the State government to based on successful models from across the world.

