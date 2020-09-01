Telangana Govt gives green signal for Metro Rail from September 7

The orders issued by the Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar state that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will continue to remain closed throughout the State.

By | Published: 10:33 pm 12:33 am

Hyderabad: The State government has allowed Metro Rail to commence operations from September 7 in a graded manner, in accordance with the Centre’s Unlock 4 guidelines issued last Saturday.

The orders issued by the Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar state that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will continue to remain closed throughout the State.

Online and distance learning would be permitted and encouraged. A maximum of 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff are permitted to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching and related work, in areas outside containment zones only, with effect from September 21.

Strict implementation of lockdown will be in force across all the containment zones till September 30. In areas outside containment zones, students of classes 9 to 12 will be permitted to visit their schools on voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers only if they have a written consent of their parents or guardians from September 21.

Skill or entrepreneurship training will be permitted in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), short term training centres registered with State Skill Development Missions or other Ministries of State governments from September 21.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions with a ceiling of 100 persons will be permitted from September 21. However, it will be mandatory to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and provision for thermal screening and hand wash or sanitizer must be provided at such places. Marriages will be permitted with a maximum gathering of 50 persons.

Open air theatres will be permitted to open from September 21 while bars and pubs will remain closed and separate orders will be issued for their opening, the orders added.

