‘Telangana govt giving priority to minorities’ development’

Rajanna-Sircilla: Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna said that TRS government had introduced several welfare schemes for the development of minoroties such as Christians in the State.

She along with Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited chairman K Ravinder Rao and district Collector D Krishna Bhaskar participated in pre-Christmas celebrations held at BY Nagar Church in Sircilla on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving top priority for the development of Christian community. Allocation of special funds to the minorities on the occasion of Christmas was a classic example how the government was giving priority to Christians in the State, he said.

Irrespective of caste and religion, Telangana government introduced unprecedented welfare schemes for the development of all sections of the society, said Ravinder Rao. Collector stated that the government had allocated special funds for minority corporation to provide employment to Christians. District administration was taking all measures to ensure benifits of the welfare schemes reach the beneficiaries. Krishna Bhaskar asked the community people to bring to his notice if there was any irregularities in the distribution of Christmas gifts.

