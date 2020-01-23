Telangana govt giving top priority for welfare of girl child: Satyavathi Rathode

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana is giving top priority for the welfare and protection of girl children in the State, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathode said on Thursday.

Speaking at the poster release function on the eve of ‘National Girl Child Day’ slated for Friday, the Minister said Telangana was developed as a safe sanctuary for women under the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“Women are adored and worshipped as mother goddess in our country. Hence we all must strive to protect them. Telangana government’s She teams is one such measure to provide round the clock protection for them,” the Minister said. The Kalyana Lakshmi scheme introduced by the government is helping in curbing early marriages in girls while Arogya Lakshmi is helping pregnant women with nutritious food, she said.

“In addition, Rs 2,000 per month is given to pregnant women from the sixth month into her pregnancy and for three months after delivery. If a girl child is born, the mother receives another Rs 1,000,” she said enlisting the women and girl child friendly programmes of the government. She called upon everyone in society to behave responsibly with girl child and help in her overall growth.

“Women must also take active role in the ‘Each One, Teach One’ call given by the Chief Minister to eradicate illiteracy in the State,” she said.

