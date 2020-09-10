Telangana: Govt hands over 1.5 acre land to bereaved Dalit family

SC and ST Commission Chairman assures help to the family of Narasimhulu who committed suicide after resumed land assigned to him

Siddipet: SC and ST Commission Chairman, Errolla Srinivas handed over the proceedings of one and half acre land allotment to the bereaved family members of Bygarai Narasimhulu, a resident of Veluru in Wargal mandal on Thursday.

Srinivas assured help to Narasimhulu’s wife Bala Lakshmi, daughters Vani and Hemalatha.

Narasimhulu committed suicide by consuming pesticide in the last week of July alleging that officials had taken his land to raise a government structure. His family was given the documents, Rs 50,000 cash to help cultivation and also assured a borewell in the land. However, the officials have clarified that the land was taken a long ago as the family sold out against the guidelines of assigned land. The officials further clarified that Narasimhulu had taken the extreme as few people intentionally motivated him.

Though the Finance Minister T Harish Rao had promised the allotment of one acre land on the day of incident, the government has given an additional half acre today. Earlier, the government had given Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the family members.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that they had already asked the police to conduct a thorough inquiry into the suicide to find out the culprits, who have motivated Narasimhulu to take the extreme step.

The Chairman of the SC and ST Commision said that they would initiate stern action against such persons. He further said they were taking the best steps to support Schedule Castes in Telangana. Forest Development Corporation Chairman, Vanteru Prathap Reddy and others were present.

