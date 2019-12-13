Telangana govt helping women lead a respectful life: Gangula Kamalakar

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Friday said that respect for women in Telangana State had gone up in recent times.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating Mahila and Yadava Sangam Bhavans at Chinthakunta here. He said creating an atmosphere where women could lead respectful and happy life, was the main aim of the State government.

Informing that State government had introduced a number of schemes for the welfare of women, he said in the entire country, Telangana was the only State which was providing pension to single women and beedi workers.

A sum of Rs 1,00,116 was provided for the marriage of poor women under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes. The idea was to help poor parents so that they do not fall into debt trap.

Double bedroom houses have also been allocated to women and sarees were gifted to women during Bathukamma festival.

Developmental activity in all villages of Karimnagar Assembly constituency has picked up momentum after formation of separate Telangana State. Mahila Sangam Bhavan were being constructed in all villages.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, MPP members Pilli Saritha, Pittala Karuna and others participated in the programme.

