Telangana govt initiates appointment of new VCs

By | Published: 10:05 pm

Hyderabad: With the tenure of present Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of some State universities slated to end this month, the State government has initiated process for appointment of new VCs for these universities.

A notification has been issued by the government on Tuesday inviting applications for appointment of VCs for nine varsities including Osmania University, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University, Telangana University and Palamuru University.

An application along with detailed bio-data (hardy copy) has to be sent to the Secretary, Higher Education Department on or before July 23, said T Papi Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

After receiving applications from the eligible candidates, the government would constitute search committee for each varsity with nominees from University Grants Commission, Executive Committee of the university concerned and State government.

After scrutiny, three candidates names would be submitted to the government which in-turn forwards them to Governor, who is also Chancellor of the State varsities. The Governor approves one of them for appointment of VC position.

So far, V Praveen Rao, VC, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University received an extension for another three years. More details regarding the notification can be obtained from website: www.tsche.ac.in.

