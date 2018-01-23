Telangana govt invites plot owners for off-street parking facilities

By | Published: 1:07 am 1:08 am

Hyderabad: To address lack of parking space in city, the State Government has decided to invite proposals from private land owners for conversion of their open plots and vacant lands for off-street parking facilities.

To this effect, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Additional Commissioner (Estates and Housing) G Ramesh has been appointed as the designated officer. Interested plot owners can approach the official. Upon receiving the requests, the GHMC will examine the location feasibility considering different parameters like traffic flow in the area etc.

If deemed fit, short term period licences, ranging from three months to one year will be issued to eligible sites. The government will finalise the parking fee and the same will have to be followed. A license fee will have to be paid by the owners.

The move comes in the wake of Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao expressing concern over lack of sufficient parking space at meeting recently. MA & UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar while reviewing parking policy decided to operationalise GOMs 187. As the urban land was very scarce and expensive, it was decided to make good use of available open areas, which could be used for parking.

The move would generate revenue for plot owners, besides addressing parking woes in the city. It would be a win-win situation, said Kumar. He also said efforts were on in finalising at least 10 multi-level parking structures in the city. Parking lots would also be developed both by government agencies and private developers on public private partnership model, he added.

Interested plot owners can email additional commissioner at acestateshousing@gmail.com.