Telangana govt invites volunteers for patient care services

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has invited applications from retired army/paramilitary/police/excise officials of all cadre and rank to act as volunteers for patient care services, logistics, security and any other task related to management of Covid-19 patients.

For online applications https://transport.telangana.gov.in and last date of application is April 22.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .