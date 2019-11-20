Telangana Govt is transforming libraries: ZP chairperson

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Nirmal: Zilla Parishad Chairperson Koripelli Vijayalaxmi on Wednesday said the State government was transforming libraries in an unprecedented manner. She promised to strive hard to establish a degree college for Urdu medium students in Nirmal. She was addressing a gathering at the concluding ceremony of 52nd National Libraries Week, here on Wednesday. She was joined by SP C Shashidhar Raju.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayalaxmi informed that State government was creating many facilities for the convenience of visitors of libraries which were deprived of basic infrastructure in the past. She assured that she would realize the long-pending dream of Urdu medium degree college, helping students to pursue education in the language.

The chairperson promised that she would take steps for constructing additional rooms in libraries, besides working hard for building new libraries for Soan, Dasturabad mandals and Nirmal district centre soon. She felicitated poets, authors and artistes. She handed over prizes to winners of various competitions held to mark the libraries week.

District Libraries Corporation Chairman E Rajender said that the district had 16 libraries that contain 1.5 lakh books. The libraries are visited by one lakh readers, he added. Shashidhar Raju said that book reading helps humans in many ways. He opined that reading books would help improve one’s knowledge, besides developing personality.

Joint Collector A Bhaskar Rao, FACS chairman K Ramkishan Reddy, Agriculture Market Committee chairman Dharmaji Rajender, District Rural Development Officer Venkateshwarlu, District Education Officer Praneetha, Nirmal ZPTC Rajeshwar, former MLA N Indrakaran Reddy, TRS parry state secretary Satyanarayana Goud and Libraries secretary Laxmi Rajyam were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter