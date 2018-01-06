Telangana govt to issue Aadhaar at birth

By | Published: 12:11 am 10:39 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana stands tall among all States after Aadhaar enrollment of its population of about 3.82 crore and secured a place among the top three States. To ensure that people need not visit Aadhaar enrollment centres for new Aadhaar numbers, the Telangana government is now toying with the idea of issuing Aadhaar numbers to newborns at hospitals itself along with birth certificate.

The initiative, proposed by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as part of its new e-governance initiative, is still at natal stage and efforts are being on to prepare necessary modalities in this regard.

Though government hospitals are excited about the idea ever since the successful implementation of a pilot project at Government Maternity Hospital of Petlaburj in Hyderabad, private hospitals are reportedly opposing the initiative as they would have to operate an Aadhaar enrollment centre along with necessary equipment.

GHMC proposed the project where Aadhaar numbers will be issued to newborn babies along with birth certificates and birth defect registration at the hospitals for free. Around 25 hospitals have been identified with GHMC limits for its implementation. “If succeeded, we will extend the project to Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation limits before expanding to other hospitals across the State,” official sources in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department said.

The project is a first of its kind involving various departments — health, municipal administration and urban development, panchayat raj and rural development, IT and regional office of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and others.

It has been proposed to also issue a deformity certificate for those with disabilities and all three certificates — Aadhaar, birth and deformity — will be saved in a digital locker assigned to newborn babies. “This initiative would help us monitor health and vaccination of children easily. Further, we can ensure effective implementation of welfare and health benefits to infants,” a senior official said.

Officials said though the proposals have been prepared a couple of months ago, the final decision will be taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao soon.