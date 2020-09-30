Telangana govt issues guidelines to clear deferred salaries, pensions

The State government issued the guidelines in accordance with the assurance given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the State Assembly to clear all dues without further delay

Hyderabad: In a major relief to the pensioners, employees, civil servants and elected representatives in the State, guidelines have been issued by the State government on Wednesday paving way for payment of salaries and pensions over next few months. The State government issued the guidelines in accordance with the assurance given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the State Assembly to clear all dues without further delay.

The State government deferred payment of salaries and pensions payable to the pensioners, employees, civil servants and also elected representatives upto 75 per cent of their salaries and pensions under the Telangana Disaster Management and Public Health Emergency (Special Provisions) Act, 2020, in the wake of economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the latest orders issued by the Finance department, the deferred salaries and pensions for the months of March, April and May, will be cleared within the next a few months.

Accordingly, the deferred amount will be paid to pensioners in two instalments in October and November. Similarly, the deferred salaries of All India Service Officers, the State government employees, contract or outsourcing and other employees, elected representatives, will be paid in four installments over the months of October, November, December this year and January next year. In respect of employees of all Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), government-aided institutions and organisations, the deferred portion of salaries, pensions and honorarium will be paid on par with the State government employees and pensioners.

