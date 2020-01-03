Telangana govt issues insurance cover for Gram Panchayat workers

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday issued orders granting insurance coverage for multipurpose workers in Gram Panchayats and also enhancing their remuneration to Rs 8,500. The Life Insurance Corporation of India will be the implementing agency of the insurance scheme.

The government order issued by Vikas Raj, principal secretary to government says that the government after careful examination of the proposed insurance scheme accepted the ” SK Dey Gram Panchayat Workers Jeevitha Bheema Pathakam ” with a premium of Rs 968 per annum.

The scheme sets eligibility of 18-59 years of age, a yearly premium of Rs 968 to be paid in one installment and the risk coverage provided will be Rs 2 lakh in case of death due to any reason. The terms of risk coverage says that the scheme will be a yearly renewable group life insurance scheme, for the uniform cover of Rs 2 lakhs for each Gram Panchayat worker.

The commissioner of Pancahayat Raj and Rural Development and district collectors were directed to take necessary action in this regard.

