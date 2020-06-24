Telangana Govt issues orders for payment of salaries, pensions in full

By | Published: 1:00 pm

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday issued orders to restore payment of salaries, pensions and all other remunerations in full from the month of June (payable in July, 2020) onwards. Orders will be issued for payment of arrears, following deferment of salaries, pensions and other remunerations for the months of March, April and May.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State government suffered adverse impact of lockdown on the State revenues and decided for deferment of salaries, pensions and other remunerations various categories of employees and personnel, including public representatives and pensioners, for the month of March this year. Later, the same method was continued for the months of April and May.

However, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday reviewed the situation and decided to restore the normal payment of salaries, pensions, wages, remuneration and honorarium to employees, pensioners and other personnel from the month of June. He observed that the State revenues have improved enough to ensure payment of salaries and pensions. All the officials concerned take necessary action in this regard.

