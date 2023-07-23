Telangana Govt issues orders for Rs.1 lakh assistance for minorities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:47 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Hyderabad: On the lines of the financial assistance being given to Backward Classes, the State government on Sunday issued orders providing Rs.1 Lakh financial assistance to minority communities with 100 per cent subsidy.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s decision to extend financial help to the minorities is aimed at helping minority communities achieve economic self reliance.

“The State government is making all efforts with a vision to eliminate poverty in all sections irrespective of caste and religion. The government is already extending support to the deserved sections,” the Chief Minister said.

Reiterating that the State government was committed to the development and welfare of all minority communities, he said efforts were being made to wipe out poverty and backwardness of minorities by implementing a slew of schemes in various sectors including education and employment.

The action plan executed by the government in this direction was already yielding desirable results, he said, adding that his government would safeguard the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb by supporting all cultures and religious traditions equally.