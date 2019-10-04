Telangana Govt Junior Colleges Lecturers body president’s property raided

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: ACB officials on Friday raided 10 properties of Telangana Government Junior Colleges Lecturers’ Association president Perikiti Madhusudhan and unearthed disproportionate assets worth over Rs 1 crore. Madhusudhan was one of the suspects in the Intermediate exam question paper leak of 2007, sources said.

The searches were carried out at the properties of Madhusudhan and his benamis at Hyderabad, Vikarabad and Mahabubnagar in Telangana, and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

Following a complaint against Madhusudhan that he allegedly demanded bribe for transfer of lecturers and promotions, the ACB booked a case against him and conducted raids, sources added.

