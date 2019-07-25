Telangana Govt keen on developing eco-tourism: Indrakaran

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Mancherial: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy said special focus would be laid on eco-tourism. He formally inaugurated an urban forest park, Gundi Ramanna Harita Vanam, on the outskirts of Chincholi (B) village in Nirmal mandal on Thursday. The park involved an investment of Rs 1.90 crore.

Addressing a gathering, Indrakaran Reddy expressed concern over declining forest cover and the adverse impact of climate change. He stated that the government aimed to plant 233 crore saplings with an objective to increase the green cover by 33%. A total of 133 crore saplings have already been planted. Authorities have been instructed to plant 83 crore saplings under the fifth and ongoing edition of Telanganaku Harita Haram.

“The government brought in provisions to ensure the survival of 85 per cent of saplings. Both officials and public representatives should take the responsibility of protecting the saplings, besides participating in the plantation activity. Everyone must strive hard for providing livable weather to future generations,” the Minister said.

Indrakaran stated that the government was keen on developing eco-tourism and walking tracks would be created in eco-parks to be developed in every district soon. He added that steps were being taken to convert Basar, Kadem, Jannaram, SRSP, Kuntala waterfalls and Nirmal town into major tourist hubs at the earliest.

The Minister earlier planted saplings on the premises of Soan police station as part of Telanganaku Harita Haram. He also inaugurated the office of Field Director to Project Tiger in Nirmal town. He was accompanied by Collector M Prashanthi, SP C Shashidhar Raju, Conservator of Forests CP Vinod Kumar, and District Forest Officers VSNV Prasad, Shivani Dogre and Dr B Prabhakar.

Urban Park in 60 hectares

District Forest Officer VSNV Prasad told ‘Telangana Today’ that the urban park was developed on a sprawling 60 hectares of landscape in Chincholi (B) forest block, on the outskirts of Nirmal town. The park has facilities such as open gym, children play area, sapta rushi, miyawaki garden, canopy walk, mini bamboosetum, rasi vanam, 1.5 km walking, jogging and cycling track and two lawns.

He said the park was inhabited by a host of wildlife, including peacocks, wild boars, sambars, spotted deer, mongoose and wild dogs. Besides, it is bestowed with multiple water bodies, three percolation tanks and solar borewells for quenching the thirst of animals. Works commenced in the last quarter of 2017. Tickets and monthly passes will be introduced soon, he stated.

Proposals were submitted for making the park to be a unique attraction in Telangana by creating some more features by spending Rs 2 crore. As many as 10 employees will be engaged for maintaining the park, he added.