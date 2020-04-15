Telangana govt keen on increasing domestic consumption of oranges

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Calling for increased domestic consumption of oranges produced in the State, Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy urged the farmers not to harvest in haste creating a glut in the market due excess supply.

The Minister along with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy , Minister for Education P Sabitha Indrareddy , MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Legislators Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Chirumarti Lingaiah and Nalgonda Collector Prashanth Patil reviewed the status of arrivals and marketing oranges at the LB Nagar Rytu Bazar here on Tuesday.

“The media, cine and TV artists must come forward and encourage people to eat oranges and lemons in support of the farmers. While the C-vitamin rich fruits boost immunity, the farmers who have produced them after hard work will also benefit,” Niranjan Reddy said. He pointed out that locally grown fruits such as oranges have been left to rot while consumers are purchasing imported fruits preserved in cold storages.

He suggested that the benefits of adding vitamin C rich oranges to the diet must be promoted through pamphlets, wall posters and messages from prominent people to encourage consumption there by creating demand. “We will also urge the Chief Minister to pursue the possibility of supplying Telangana Oranges to Armed Forces. I have also directed authorities to talk to Kurnool Market. Traders also must not consider the marketing of oranges as a business, I request them to consider this as small service to the farming community,” he said.

The Minister, considering the demand of farmers that they are ready to leave for Delhi and find out opportunities of selling oranges in north Indian market, said the farmers wanted permission to stay at the Telangana Bhavan. He said that orders have been given to allow the farmers to stay at the Telangana Bhavan. The Minister also directed Horticulture Director Venkatram Reddy to talk to fruit processing industries in Maharashtra State, as the farmers are willing to cut the margins further.

Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy opined that awareness on the advantages of eating oranges will create demand there by helping the farmers. “The government will soon start distributing oranges to those who are under quarantine in various hospitals,” he said. Sabitha Indrareddy said that the efforts would be made to impress upon gated communities and residential colonies to allow sale of oranges and citrus fruits at their doorstep.

