Telangana Govt keen on rural development: ZP Chairman

By | Published: 1:02 am

Nalgonda: Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy on Monday said the Sate government was committed to the development of rural areas by providing basic amenities in addition to developing the required infrastructure in the Urban Local Bodies.

Laying foundation stone for various developmental works at Shapally village of Narketpally mandal in the district, Narender Reddy said that the villages had been witnessing significant development in the last five years under the regime of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who inititated several schemes for the revival of caste based professions with a target of economical strengthening in the rural areas. The Chief Minister is also keen on strengthening of local bodies in this regard, he added.

Being elelcted as chairman of the Zilla Parishad, which was the highest local body authority of the district, he gave assurance to solve the issues prevailed in the rural areas with the cooperation of the ZPTCs and MPTCs.

MLC Karne Prabhakar said that the State government had been focusing in infrastructure development in rural areas including CC roads by taking ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reaching the grassroots. To improve the education facilities in the rural areas, it also committed to develop State-run schools on par with corporate institutions. Nakrekal MLA Chirumathi Lingaiah, TRS leaders Regatte Mallikarjn Reddy and others also attended the programme.