Telangana govt mulls ‘KCR Apathbandhu’ ambulance scheme

Published: 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: The State government is considering introduction of ‘KCR Apathbandhu’ ambulance scheme for unemployed youth under Most Backward Classes (MBC) category through financial assistance from BC Corporation. Five unemployed youth will be made into a group and an ambulance will be given to them to operate. At present the pilot project of one KCR Apadbandhu Ambulance for every district in the State.

The decision in principle was taken by Minister for BC Welfare Gangula Kamalakar at a review meeting here on Thursday at the BC Welfare Bhavan. Similarly, it was decided to assist 10,000 poorest BC women by providing them training in stitching and also give them free sewing machines and impart training to women in need of help, through NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology).

During the review meeting it was decided to provide gainful employment to unemployed BC girls and boys with the help of eleven federations in their respect fields of expertise. The minister who gave a call to officers to help make the dreams of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao a reality, assured that the department will recruit more welfare officers in the near future.

The Minister will also start visiting districts to have a review the working of Gurukulams, and urged all the ministers and people’s representatives to also make a point to visit Gurukulas during the ongoing Pattana Pragathi programme. BC Welfare Principal Secretary B Venkatesham, Additional Secretary Saida, Managing Director BC Corporation Alok Kumar were also present at the meeting.

