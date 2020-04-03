Telangana govt offers counselling for tipplers with withdrawal symptoms

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: With many people complaining of withdrawal symptoms of alcoholism and even suicidal tendencies after the lockdown deprived them of their daily share of liquor, the Prohibition and Excise Department has decided to offer counselling to tipplers at each excise station in the State before the situation turns worse.

The nonavailability of alcohol and consequent withdrawal symptoms had seen many approaching the Government Institute of Mental Health in Erragadda. Now, the Excise Department too is giving counselling to the victims.

More than 500 people have already attended the counselling sessions given by the Excise staff. Officials are first counselling family members who can understand the ground reality of the situation and later focusing on the person who developed the symptoms.

“If there is no change, then, we are taking them to the nearest public health centre or to the institute in Erragadda,” Assistant Excise Superintendent K Naveen Kumar said, adding, they were explaining to the family members of the alcoholics that the Covid-19 virus was more dangerous than the withdrawal symptoms suffered by the person. He asked the people to stay at home and not to venture out in search of liquor or toddy.

A health centre was already established in Dhoolpet that has a large number of people addicted to alcohol being addressed with the withdrawal symptoms. “As and when we come across any person suffering from symptoms, we are first referring him to the health centre and later to the health institute in Erragadda,” he said.

In the villages, people are mostly suffering from symptoms due to non-availability of toddy. Prohibition and Excise Director Sarfaraz Ahmad said instructions have been issued to the staff in each excise station to counsel the addicts and explain them about the circumstances that resulted in the closure of liquor and toddy shops across the State.

