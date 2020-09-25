Telangana govt permits reopening of bars with immediate effect

The orders issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar permitted all the bars, clubs and tourism bars to open and operate right away

By | Published: 6:02 pm 6:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday issued orders reopening of bars with immediate effect under certain conditions. The orders issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar permitted all the bars, clubs and tourism bars to open and operate right away.

However the government has set certain conditions for the managements of these bars to follow such as, establishment of non-touch infrared thermometers, or thermal screening at the entrance, proper queue management and hygiene conditions, crowd management in parking lots, provision of hand sanitizers, and wearing of masks by Bar staff and crew.

However the order bans gatherings, musical events and dance floors. Deep cleaning and sanitization of entire Bar premises has to be done twice a day every day. Seats must be sanitized before the customer occupies it. The Bars must have proper ventilation. However Permit room (A4) shops will remain closed until further orders.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .