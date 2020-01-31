Telangana govt plans helicopter trips to Medaram

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:19 pm

Hyderabad: If you have plans to visit Medarm Jatara, now you have an option to take a chopper there. Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud said helicopter trips to Medaram will be introduced. The Government has spent about Rs 20 crore in creating guest houses and other tourist amenities at Medaram, where the Jatara will begin on Feb 5.

He asked the real estate industry to adopt stadiums and aid in creating better facilities. They can also support sport under their CSR activities. The Government was willing to work them in develop the required sport infra, the minister said at the Credai Hyderabad Property Show inauguration.

