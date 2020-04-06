Telangana govt plans to bring in gunny bag manufacturers

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: The State government was planning to bring in industries that process jute and make gunny bags so that the paddy produced in the State could be properly marketed, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Monday.

The Chief Minister said the State government was in touch with the West Bengal government for the supply of gunny bags in time for the procurement of paddy.

“The State requires over 7 crore gunny bags to pack at least 60 per cent of the paddy produced in the State this yasangi. The FCI stipulates that only a part of the paddy can be packed in plastic bags,” the Chief Minister said, adding that he had spoken with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the Chief Secretary had spoken with the Union Cabinet Secretary about the heavy demand for gunny bags in the State.

“In addition to the paddy grown in record 40 lakh acres this season, corn is also coming to the market in huge quantities. All these agricultural products need gunny bags. Hence, the State government is planning to bring in a couple of industries by providing them subsidies so that the bags required for the State are manufactured in the State itself,” he said.

“If the state is not under the lockdown because of Coronavirus, I would have danced in sheer happiness as the State has become the official rice bowl of the country now,” the Chief Minister said.

Once the State completes Sitarama, Devadula and Palamuru Rangareddy irrigation projects and adds additional capacity to Kaleshwaram, Telangana would provide irrigation to 1 crore acres, making the State the food grain provider of the nation, he said.

