Telangana govt promises support to ginning mills

KTR says a decision to provide incentives to the mills will be taken after discussing the issue with Chief Minister

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Industries Minister K T Rama Rao and Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Monday assured necessary support to the ginning mills to overcome the Covid-19 crisis. A decision to provide incentives to the ginning mills will be taken after discussing the issue with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Apart from making efforts to attract investments into the State, the State government is working proactively to support the existing industries in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Following instructions from the Chief Minister, both the Ministers held a meeting with the Ginning Mills Association on Monday and discussed at length about the challenges faced by the sector.

Rama Rao said that in the wake of large-scale agricultural operations in the State, the State government was making efforts for welfare of farmers. He pointed out that the farmers in the State kept an unwavering faith in the Chief Minister and took up cultivation of those crops which were in demand following the State government’s suggestions. “We have already commenced efforts to ensure demand for some crops by encouraging food processing industries under the new Food Processing Policy. We are also anticipating huge cotton yield during the ongoing monsoon season and are ready to take proactive measures to supporting the existing ginning mills as well,” he added.

Both the Ministers responded positively to the issues represented by the Ginning Mills Association and assured to provide some relief to the industry despite the financial challenges being faced by the State government amid the current crisis. They promised to take up the issues raised by the Association members with the Chief Minister to consider various incentives including providing power supply at a subsidised rate on par with the spinning mills.

While promising all possible support to the Ginning industry, Minister Rama Rao also sought the cooperation of the ginning mills in providing remunerative price to cotton farmers. He wanted them to share the responsibility by ensuring that farmers do not face any trouble while selling their produce as huge cotton yield is being expected during this season.

Responding positively, the Ginning Mills Association members said that there will be no problem in handling the cotton yield even if it reaches 60 lakh bales as they had a combined processing capacity of upto one crore cotton bales. They informed that of the 323 ginning mills in the State, more than 150 were set up after the State formation which indicated their confidence in the State government. They also sought the State government’s cooperation in seeking necessary support from the Cotton Corporation of India to the ginning mills.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .