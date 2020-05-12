Telangana govt provides job to a destitute

By | Published: 8:16 pm 8:54 pm

Karimnagar: Samatha, one of the destitute sisters, was provided outsourcing jobs through Varadhi society. BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar handed over appointment letter to Samatha while participating in a meeting in Collectorate conference hall here on Tuesday.

Based on IT and Municipal Administration Minister, KT Rama Rao’s instructions, Samatha was provided job. Residents of Katnapalli of Choppadandi mandal, both Samatha and her sister Mamatha became destitute with the death of their parents recently.

After coming to know the story of sisters through news papers, Rama Rao instructed Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar to help sisters. So far, they have been provided Rs 15 lakh financial assistance.

Besides job to Samatha, Mamatha would be provided a seat in Kasturba Gandhi School in Mugdumpur. A double bedroom house would also be constructed for the sisters in Mugdumpur village, Kamalakar assured.

Minister handed over appointment letter to Samatha in the presence of MLA Ravishankar and Collector K Shashanka.

