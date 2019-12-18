Telangana govt reconstitutes Wildlife Board

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday reconstituted a 31-member Telangana State Wildlife Board with the Chief Minister as chairperson and Minister for Forest and Environment as vice-chairperson.

The terms of the members other than those of ex-officio members would be for three years, a Government Order issued by special chief secretary Rajeshwar Tiwari said.

Three MLAs — Koneru Konappa, Marri Janardhan Reddy and Vanama Venkatesh Rao — have been nominated as members of the Board. Other members include three representatives of wildlife NGOs, 10 eminent ecologists and environmentalists, and 13 from various fields of activity.

The GO said that the Board would meet at least twice a year and regulate its own procedures, including quorum. The Board’s duties and responsibilities include advising the State government in selection and management of areas to be declared as protected areas, formulation of policy for protection and conservation of wildlife and specified plants, measures to be taken to harmonise the needs of tribal and other dwellers of the forest with the protection and conservation of wildlife and any matter that may be referred to it by the State government.

