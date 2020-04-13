Telangana govt releases Rs. 1,112 cr for white ration card holders

By | Published: 9:44 pm 9:45 pm

Hyderabad: More than 74.13 lakh families with white ration cards will receive Rs 1,500 into their registered bank accounts as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The amount is likely to be credited into the registered bank accounts of the beneficiaries on Tuesday, towards purchase of groceries and other expenditure during the lockdown period.

“Around 74 plus lakh bank accounts in Telangana will be credited tomorrow with the Rs 1,500 as promised by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to support during these testing times,” TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted on Monday evening. The State government transferred Rs 1,112 crore to the banks on Monday in this regard.

In all, the State government released about Rs 2,500 crore to ensure month-long supplies for the white ration card holders during the lockdown. About Rs 1,200 crore are being spent towards supply of 12 kg PDS rice per person hailing from each of the total of 87.55 lakh white ration card holders.

Towards the promised amount of Rs 1,500 per family holding the white ration card, the authorities released Rs 1,112 crore on Monday. The remaining amount of around 201 crore for benefit of the remaining 13.42 lakh families are expected to be released in a couple of days.

