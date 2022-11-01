Telangana Govt restores recognition for BSD DAV Public School

Published: Updated On - 05:15 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: The State government has temporarily restored recognition of the BSD DAV Public School, Banjara Hills, here, for this academic year after it was recently stripped off recognition following an alleged sexual assault on a four-year old girl by the principal’s driver.

As per parents’ choice, according to the order issued by the Education department, there would be complete change in management and new management would include parents and senior officials of the department. Further, teachers against whom parents have complained for their misconduct would be removed.

The District Educational Officer (DEO) has been instructed to take action on the proposal as agreed for retention and relocation of students in the BSD DAV School and asked to submit a status report every month for this academic year.

The government has also directed the Director of School Education (DSE) to take appropriate action against the school management for deviations, for example starting classes VI & VII without permission and introducing CBSE syllabus without permission. The DSE has been asked to take necessary action accordingly, and submit an action taken report to the government.