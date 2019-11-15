Telangana Govt sanctions 148 posts for TS Genco

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday accorded sanction for creation of 148 posts in TS Genco to be filled on deputation basis drawing personnel from the respective local cadres of the Home department.

Principal Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued the GO sanctioning the posts for TS Genco that include deputy superintendents of police (1), assistant commandants (AR/TSSP – 10), inspector (Civil – 1), inspectors (Reserve – 11), sub-inspector (RSI – 1), sub-inspectors (Civil – 13), head constables (Civil/AR – 36), police constables (Civil/AR – 31) and woman police constables (Civil/AR – 44).

Through another GO, the government also sanctioned the creation of one post of Inspector of Police (Civil) for Anti Power Theft Squad Police Station in Siddipet. This post too shall be filled on deputation basis drawing the personnel from the local cadre of the Home department.

